Ukrainian military: Russian drone hits energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

A drone launched by Russian troops struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 10.

The command added that another drone had been shot down in the district. No casualties have been reported.

Earlier in the evening, the governors of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts said that the Ukrainian air defense had shot down several Iranian-made Shahed drones over their regions.