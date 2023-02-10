Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Friday, February 10, 2023

Ukrainian military: Russian drone hits energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 11:49 pm
A drone launched by Russian troops struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 10. 

The command added that another drone had been shot down in the district. No casualties have been reported. 

Earlier in the evening, the governors of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts said that the Ukrainian air defense had shot down several Iranian-made Shahed drones over their regions.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

