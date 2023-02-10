Ukrainian military: Russian drone hits energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
February 10, 2023 11:49 pm
A drone launched by Russian troops struck an energy infrastructure facility in the Kryvyi Rih district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, the Southern Operational Command of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on Feb. 10.
The command added that another drone had been shot down in the district. No casualties have been reported.
Earlier in the evening, the governors of Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts said that the Ukrainian air defense had shot down several Iranian-made Shahed drones over their regions.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.