Friday, February 10, 2023

Governors: 3 kamikaze drones downed in Mykolaiv Oblast, 4 in Odesa Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 10, 2023 8:55 pm
Russian troops attacked Mykolaiv Oblast with Iranian-made Shahed drones late on Feb. 10, hours after a mass missile strike in the morning, according to Governor Vitalii Kim. Ukrainian air defense has shot down three drones over the oblast as of 8:34 pm, said Kim. 

Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko also reported the air defense work in his region. Four Iranian-made drones that Russia had launched to attack energy facilities in Odesa Oblast were shot down, according to Marchenko. 

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak previously reported kamikaze drones heading toward the region. 

According to local Telegram channels, explosions have also been heard in Zaporizhzhia and Odesa oblasts. 

The air raid alert is on in Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Luhansk oblasts, and Russian-occupied Crimea. 



The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

