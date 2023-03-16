Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Ukraine's military says it downed Russian Su-24 aircraft near Bakhmut

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 15, 2023 2:53 pm
Soldiers of the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade shot down a Russian Su-24 supersonic tactical bomber near Donetsk Oblast's Bakhmut, the brigade's spokeswoman Iryna Rybakova told Hromadske on March 15.

Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak earlier published a video on Telegram showing the aircraft's downing. 

The footage shows that the plane's pilot managed to eject with a parachute. Ukraine's Air Force hasn't yet commented on the news. 

Earlier the same day, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported that Russia had lost 304 airplanes and 289 helicopters since the beginning of its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

