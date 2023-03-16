General Staff: Russia has lost 161,520 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

The General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on March 15 that Russia had lost 161,520 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24 last year.

This number includes 980 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 3,492 tanks, 6,799 armored fighting vehicles, 5,377 vehicles and fuel tanks, 2,528 artillery systems, 502 multiple launch rocket systems, 262 air defense systems, 304 airplanes, 289 helicopters, 2,132 drones, and 18 boats.