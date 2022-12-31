Ukraine's military says 200 Russian soldiers killed in one day in Kherson Oblast

Ukraine's military said that on Dec. 29, about 200 soldiers were killed in Kherson Oblast, and 115 were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The soldiers were killed near the settlement of Fedorivka in the Kakhovksy district of Kherson Oblast. The 115 soldiers were injured near the city of Polohy in the northeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as in Velika Bilozerka, in the northwestern part of the oblast.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported destroying five units of Russian military equipment "of various types," an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.