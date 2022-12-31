Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 31, 2022

Ukraine's military says 200 Russian soldiers killed in one day in Kherson Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 31, 2022 8:50 am
Share

Ukraine's military said that on Dec. 29, about 200 soldiers were killed in Kherson Oblast, and 115 were injured in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

The soldiers were killed near the settlement of Fedorivka in the Kakhovksy district of Kherson Oblast. The 115 soldiers were injured near the city of Polohy in the northeastern part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast as well as in Velika Bilozerka, in the northwestern part of the oblast. 

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces also reported destroying five units of Russian military equipment "of various types," an anti-aircraft missile system, and an ammunition depot in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK