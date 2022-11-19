Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, November 19, 2022

Ukraine returns 3 marines from Russian captivity

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 19, 2022 2:47 pm
Share

Three Ukrainian military personnel were released from Russian captivity and returned from occupied Ukrainian territory on Nov. 19, according to Ukraine’s Naval Forces. They have reportedly been provided with medical and psychological assistance. In a prior exchange on Nov. 11, Ukraine returned 45 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, as well as the bodies of two soldiers, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Ukraine has returned over 1,000 civilians and military personnel from Russian captivity since March.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK