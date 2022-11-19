Ukraine returns 3 marines from Russian captivity

Three Ukrainian military personnel were released from Russian captivity and returned from occupied Ukrainian territory on Nov. 19, according to Ukraine’s Naval Forces. They have reportedly been provided with medical and psychological assistance. In a prior exchange on Nov. 11, Ukraine returned 45 Ukrainian soldiers from Russian captivity, as well as the bodies of two soldiers, according to President’s Office Head Andriy Yermak. Ukraine has returned over 1,000 civilians and military personnel from Russian captivity since March.