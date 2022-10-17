Ukraine returns 20 soldiers from Russian captivity

Ukraine returned 20 soldiers from Russian captivity under a recent prisoner exchange with Russia on Oct. 13, 2022. (Andriy Yermak/Telegram)

Andriy Yermak, the head of the President’s Office, announced on Oct. 13 that Ukraine had returned 20 soldiers from Russian captivity under a recent prisoner swap.

Some of the released soldiers were kept in the occupied territories of Ukraine, including in the Olenivka prison in Donetsk Oblast. More than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war have reportedly been killed in what is believed to be a Russian attack on the Olenivka prisoner on July 28.

"The guys are now undergoing a medical examination, all are happy to be in their native land. They were very much awaited at home," Yermak said.

"We will bring everyone back. There is no other way," he added.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, Russia kept 2,500 Ukrainian POWs as of late September.

