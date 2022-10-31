Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
After Russia's morning attack, debris of missile falls in Moldova

October 31, 2022 12:58 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
One of the Russian missiles that were fired at Ukraine on Oct. 31 was shot down by Ukraine's Armed Forces and fell in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea, damaging several buildings, according to Moldova's Interior Ministry.

Russian forces were aiming at the Dniester Hydroelectric Power Plant in Chernivtsi Oblast, which borders Moldova.

No casualties have been reported.

Other Russian missiles (or drones, it's not clear) managed to damage the hydroelectric plant's energy infrastructure, but the attack did not affect the Dniester dam, which means there is no danger of flooding, Moldovan ministry wrote, citing Ukrainian authorities.

