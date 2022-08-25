Ukraine destroys another Russian attack helicopter on Aug. 24
August 25, 2022 2:01 am
Ukrainian Air Force reported that they destroyed a Ka-52 “Alligator” helicopter overnight on Aug. 24. Ukraine’s military also reportedly shot down four Orlan-10 UAVs over the past 24 hours.
