Saturday, November 12, 2022

UK intelligence: Russian withdrawal from Kherson is ‘public recognition of its difficulties’ on Dnipro River's west bank

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 12, 2022 10:37 am
The U.K. Defense Ministry said on Nov. 12 that while it is likely that Ukraine has retaken the "large areas" of Kherson Oblast on the west bank of the Dnipro River and Ukrainian forces are now "largely in control" of the city of Kherson, Russia is still attempting to evacuate its troops from other areas of Kherson Oblast "across the river to defensible positions on the east bank."

"Kherson was the only regional capital city captured since February by Russian forces, so the withdrawal brings significant reputational damage," the ministry said.

