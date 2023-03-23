Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 23, 2023

Slovakia transfers first MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 23, 2023 4:08 pm
Slovakia on March 23 transferred four of the 13 MiG-29 jets it has pledged to Ukraine, according to Slovakia's Defense Ministry website

The transfer was coordinated by Ukrainian pilots with the help of the Slovak Air Force, the ministry said.

Defense Minister Jaroslav Nad praised everyone involved adding, "As a nation, we have written ourselves in capital letters in the modern world's history, showcasing timely help, sincere solidarity, and the greatness of our country."

Slovakia's Prime Minister Eduard Heger announced on March 17 that his government has approved providing Ukraine with 13 MiG-29 fighter jets.

This decision makes Slovakia the second NATO member state after Poland to pledge the aircraft to Ukraine.

"Promises must be kept, and when (Ukraine's President Volodymyr) Zelensky asked for more weapons, including fighter jets, I said we'll do our best. Glad others (are) doing the same," Heger wrote on Twitter. "Military aid is key to ensure Ukraine can defend itself and entire Europe against Russia."



We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

