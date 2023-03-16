Scholz meets with Biden in Washington to discuss Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Washington, D.C. on March 3. (Photo: Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, D.C. on March 3 to primarily discuss the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported.

According to Reuters, Biden thanked Scholz for Germany's continued support of Ukraine. Scholz reiterated that it was important to continue supporting Ukraine "as long as it takes and as long as is necessary."

On March 1, Scholz announced that Germany would provide more ammunition and weapons repairs for Ukraine. Additionally, Germany has pledged a total of 18 Leopard 2A6 tanks from its arsenal to Ukraine.

Scholz's visit coincided with the U.S.'s announcement of $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine on March 3.

The military aid bundle includes additional ammunition for HIMARS and howitzers supplied by the U.S, along with ammunition for Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, demolitions munitions and equipment, as well as other support, training, and maintenance supplies.

Both Biden and Scholz have publicly warned China against providing weapons to Russia. According to Reuters, Scholz addressed the concerns over China in a speech to the German parliament on March 2.

"My message to Beijing is clear: use your influence in Moscow to urge the withdrawal of Russian troops," Scholz said. "And don't deliver any weapons to the aggressor Russia."

Several U.S. officials have made public statements within the last month indicating that China was contemplating providing Russia with weapons.

On Feb. 19th, Reuters reported that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cautioned Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that such an action could severely impact the relationship between the two countries. Then, on February 24th, CIA Director Bill Burns confirmed during an interview that China was exploring the possibility of sending lethal aid to Russia.

According to anonymous sources and four unnamed U.S. officials, Reuters has reported that the United States is in talks with its closest allies to potentially organize sanctions against China if the country provides Russia with lethal support for their ongoing conflict in Ukraine.