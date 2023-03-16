Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reuters: US seeks allies' support for possible China sanctions over Ukraine war

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 2, 2023 1:07 am
Share

The United States is reaching out to close allies about the possibility of coordinating sanctions against China if the country provides lethal aid to Russia for its war in Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing four unnamed U.S. officials and other sources. 

The Biden administration's attempts to get ahead of China's support for Russia have included informal communications at the staff and diplomatic levels, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. It was not made clear by the sources what sanctions exactly were under consideration. 

According to one source who spoke to Reuters, the U.S. wanted to "take pulses" among its allies on imposing sanctions on China if any shipments are, in fact, detected.

"On the G7 front, I think there is real awareness," a second source told Reuters. 

The U.S. Treasury Department, one of the agencies that oversees sanctions, declined to comment to Reuters. 

Multiple U.S. officials have publicly stated over the past month that China was considering providing lethal aid to Russia.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that doing so "would have serious consequences in our relationship," Reuters reported on Feb. 19. On Feb. 24, CIA Director Bill Burns confirmed in an interview that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia.


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK