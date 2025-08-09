Russia, Belarus attempting to institute renewed EU migrant crisis with help from Libyan warlord, Telegraph reports

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko appear to have renewed their efforts to institute a migrant crisis within the EU with the assistance of Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar, the Telegraph reported on Aug. 9.

European Commission officials who spoke to the Telegraph claim to have tracked an increased number of flights between the Libyan capital, Benghazi, and the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Officials speculate that the increased number of arrivals into Minsk may serve as a coordinated undertaking between Belarus and Russia to institute a renewed migrant crisis in the EU, with potentially increased levels of asylum seekers attempting to cross into Europe with the aim of destabilizing the EU.

"The frequency and nature of these flights, particularly within a short timeframe, raise questions about potential coordination or facilitation of irregular migration flows," the official told the news agency.

Putin and Lukashenko instituted the tactic in the summer of 2021, ahead of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with tens of thousands of asylum seekers attempting to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and Latvia with the assistance of Belarusian authorities.

Multiple EU countries instituted state of emergencies amid an attempt to block the large influx of attempted crossings.

Analysts have since assessed that the influx of migrants served as a distraction for European allies as Russia amassed its troops along Ukraine's eastern border in preparation for its full-scale invasion.

The recent developments come as Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to begin face-to-face negotiations with U.S. President Donald Trump on Aug. 15 in Alaska, as Moscow demands that Kyiv cede its eastern territories in exchange for a ceasefire. European allies have rejected the proposal, demanding that they, along with Ukraine, directly participate in peace talks.

Neighboring EU countries to both Russia and Belarus have taken action to fortify their borders following the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with multiple countries in recent months withdrawing from the Ottawa Convention banning anti-personnel landmines.

Libya's Haftar serves as the de facto leader of eastern Libya. Since the fall of Syria's dictator Bashar al-Assad, Russia has elevated relations with Haftar, ensuring a larger presence in North Africa.