US announces $400 million in additional military aid to Ukraine

The United States announced on March 3 a new military aid package of ammunition and other support for Ukraine worth $400 million.

In a statement, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he was authorizing the 33rd drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021, worth $400 million.

According to Blinken, the military assistance package includes more ammunition for U.S.-provided HIMARS and howitzers, "which Ukraine is using so effectively to defend itself," as well as ammunition for Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armored Vehicle Launched Bridges, demolitions munitions and equipment, and other maintenance, training, and support.

Blinken also said that the U.S. would continue to rally support for Ukraine around the world and that the U.S. applauds "the more than 50 countries who have come together in solidarity with Ukraine to provide support as it defends its sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"Russia alone could end its war today. Until Russia does so, for as long as it takes, we will stand united with Ukraine and strengthen its military on the battlefield so that Ukraine will be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," the statement read.



