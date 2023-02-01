SBU: President of Motor Sich cooperated with, paid taxes to Russian proxies

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) reported on Feb. 1 that Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, president of Ukrainian aviation engine giant Motor Sich, financed Russian proxies in Donetsk Oblast even after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, by paying taxes and fees as well as by cooperating with a company that was supplying aircraft components to Russian military-industrial enterprises.

The SBU found that in the course of their relationship, the Russian proxies received more than 290 million Russian rubles ($4 million) in the form of taxes placed on the sale of aircraft products.

According to the investigation, the money received from taxes was used by Russian military to finance offensive operations on the eastern front lines of Russia's war against Ukraine.

During the searches, law enforcement officers found over two dozen medals and honorary awards presented to Bohuslaiev by Russian state and political institutions, including a 2004 decree from Vladimir Putin awarding him Russia's Order of Friendship.

Arrested in October 2022, Bohuslaiev remains in custody under suspicion of facilitating the activities of a terrorist organization under article 258-3 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code.

Previously, it was reported that Bohuslaiev holds Russian citizenship and owns property in Russia.