Media: Head of Motor Sich owns property in Russia

In addition to holding a Russian passport, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the head of Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturing giant Motor Sich arrested on Oct. 23 allegedly for collaborating with Russia, has owned real estate in Moscow since 2002, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

According to the investigation, Bohuslaiev owns a $350,000 apartment and storage facilities.

Bohuslaiev's Motor Sich is also part of a reported plan by Ukraine's government to take over five strategic companies until martial law is lifted.