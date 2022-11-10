Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, November 10, 2022

Media: Head of Motor Sich owns property in Russia

November 10, 2022 3:14 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

In addition to holding a Russian passport, Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the head of Ukrainian aircraft engine manufacturing giant Motor Sich arrested on Oct. 23 allegedly for collaborating with Russia, has owned real estate in Moscow since 2002, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported

According to the investigation, Bohuslaiev owns a $350,000 apartment and storage facilities. 

Bohuslaiev's Motor Sich is also part of a reported plan by Ukraine's government to take over five strategic companies until martial law is lifted.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok