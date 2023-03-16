SBU obtains Russian suspect plotting to assassinate Ukrainian officials, activists

An individual has been found guilty for plotting the assassinations of Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and a popular Ukrainian activist, Ukraine's Security Service reported.

The accused is from occupied Luhansk and had a Russian passport on him, according to the SBU. He also took part in military action against Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, he was recruited by Russian military intelligence following the start of the full-scale invasion.

The suspect was promised a "reward" between $100,000 and $150,000 for the murder of each individual, the SBU reported.

The SBU is now taking "comprehensive measures" to bring the accused's Russian accomplises who are located in the Russian Federation to justice.