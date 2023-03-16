Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
SBU obtains Russian suspect plotting to assassinate Ukrainian officials, activists

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 14, 2023 8:19 pm
An individual has been found guilty for plotting the assassinations of Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and a popular Ukrainian activist, Ukraine's Security Service reported

The accused is from occupied Luhansk and had a Russian passport on him, according to the SBU. He also took part in military action against Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine.

According to the SBU, he was recruited by Russian military intelligence following the start of the full-scale invasion.

The suspect was promised a "reward" between $100,000 and $150,000 for the murder of each individual, the SBU reported.

The SBU is now taking "comprehensive measures" to bring the accused's Russian accomplises who are located in the Russian Federation to justice. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

