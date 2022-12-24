SBU: 15 Russian militants sentenced to 15 years in prison for state treason

According to Ukraine’s Security Service, 15 residents of Russian-occupied parts of Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts have “voluntarily joined” Russian troops after Feb. 24 as snipers and grenade launchers.

“In the ranks of units of Russia’s 2nd Army Corps, they took part in combat operations against Ukrainian forces in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts,” as well as participated in the illegal export of Ukrainian grain from the temporarily occupied regions of Ukraine to Russia, SBU said in a statement on Dec. 15.

According to SBU, Ukrainian forces captured the militants during the latest counteroffensive. They were charged with state treason and collaboration and were sentenced to 15 years in prison, SBU added.