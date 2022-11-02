Russia's Wagner group facing UK court action over Ukraine 'terrorism'

British law firm McCue Jury and Partners announced on Nov. 1 that they took the first step towards what they said was "groundbreaking" legal action against Russia's mercenary Wagner group over allegations it has committed "terrorism" in Ukraine. The proposed legal move is aimed at uncovering billions of dollars in reparations for victims of the mercenary fighters.

"The case could then expand beyond Prigozhin and Wagner to include the likes of Putin himself, as well as his kleptocratic cronies who have supported his illegal war," the firm said in a statement.

McCue said evidence would be produced before the High Court in London aimed at establishing that "Wagner engaged in terrorism against the Ukrainian people" and that "Putin's war machine engaged in an unlawful conspiracy to deploy terrorism to facilitate their illegal invasion of Ukraine".







