Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, February 3, 2023

Russian shelling kills 1, injures 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 3.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 3, 2023 6:44 pm
Share

Russian troops have shelled the town of Toretsk, Donetsk Oblast, with Grad multiple launch rocket systems, hitting residential buildings, cars, and a shop in the downtown area, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office reported on Feb. 3.

The prosecutor's office said the attack injured six people and killed a 60-year-old local resident.

Three more people were injured by Russian artillery in the village of Kurakhivka on Feb. 3. 

The prosecutor’s office did not provide further details, saying that law enforcement and rescuers are working at the sites of Russian attacks.

Earlier in the day, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces had killed two people in Kramatorsk and Bakhmut and wounded eight more in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 2.

In total, Russia hit ten settlements and one community in the region, damaging 19 high-rises, two medical facilities, a school, eight houses, and a shop, Kyrylenko said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK