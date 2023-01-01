Russia's Jan. 1 attack damages infrastructure facility in Kyiv Oblast.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksiy Kuleba said on Jan. 1 that Russia launched “almost three dozen drones” at Kyiv Oblast overnight, damaging an infrastructure facility.

He did not provide any details but said there were no casualties.

The Kyiv City Military Administration reported that all of the 32 “aerial targets” launched against Kyiv had been shot down by air defense.

Water and heat supply in the capital work as usual, the authorities added.

The Air Force said that a total of 45 Iranian-made Shahed-131/136 kamikaze drones had been shot down in Ukraine overnight.