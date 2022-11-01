Russia's attacks kill 1, injure 5 in Mykolaiv

In the past 24 hours, Russian forces have killed one and wounded five civilians in the city of Mykolaiv, according to Vitaliy Kim, the governor of Mykolaiv Oblast. "Unfortunately, an elderly woman died after Russia's attack at night. She was hiding in her bathroom, but the missile 'found' her there," Kim said.

Overnight, in Poltava Oblast, four Russian drones hit civilian sites, said Dmytro Lunin, the oblast governor. He did not specify if it was the debris from downed drones or if the drones managed to get through Ukraine's air defense. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

At night, Russia also fired at an energy infrastructure facility, several high-rise buildings, a pharmacy, and a kindergarten in Nikopol, said Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko. No casualties have been reported.