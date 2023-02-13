Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Russian forces shell Nikopol, injuring civilian

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 9:07 pm
Russian forces continued to shell Nikopol on Feb. 13, injuring a 69-year-old man, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council head Mykola Lukashuk reported.

Russian shelling damaged two private enterprises, three residential buildings, and a utility building. In addition, nearly half a dozen cars and power lines were damaged.

Ukrainian-held Nikopol is located across the Dnipro River from the city of Enerhodar, the home to Europe's largest nuclear plant, which has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Russian forces have used the plant as a base to launch attacks on Ukrainian-controlled territory.

A 53-year-old woman was killed in Nikopol on Feb. 12 due to Russian shelling of the area. Russian shelling also reportedly injured two other women in Nikopol, a 76-year-old and an 88-year-old.



