Sunday, February 12, 2023

Russian military attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, kills woman.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 13, 2023 12:28 am
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak said on Feb. 12 that the Russian army had shelled the region three times during the day, killing a 53-year-old woman in the town of Nikopol. 

Russian shelling also injured two other women in Nikopol, a 76-year-old and an 88-year-old, he said. 

As a result of the attacks, six multi-storey buildings, a water supply facility and a college building were damaged.

In the Marganets community, the Russians damaged civilian infrastructure, including 20 private houses, power transmission lines, and a gas pipeline, Lysak said. 




