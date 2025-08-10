Become a member
3 killed by sea mine explosions at beaches in Odesa Oblast

by Asami Terajima
3 killed by sea mine explosions at beaches in Odesa Oblast
A screenshot from a video posted to a local Telegram channel in Odesa showing the aftermath of a sea mine explosion on the beach in Odesa Oblast, on Aug. 10, 2025. (Dumska/Telegram) 

Three people were killed by sea mines while swimming in prohibited areas on the Black Sea coast in Odesa Oblast, regional governor Oleh Kiper said on Aug. 10.

One man was killed at a beach about 60 kilometers south of the port city of Odesa, while another man and a woman were killed at a beach in Zatoka, further south, according to local authorities.

"This proves once again that being in water areas uncleared (from the mines) is deadly dangerous," Kiper said in a Telegram post.

Russia has deployed sea mines in the Black Sea – where Odesa Oblast sits – since the beginning of the full-scale war, with the U.K. saying that it is "almost certainly" Russia's intention to blame Ukraine for attacking civilian vessels. The drifting mines in the sea pose a threat to civilians in coastal areas.

Kiper urged the residents to only swim in the officially permitted areas due to the danger. He said that law enforcement officers were working at the sites to investigate the incidents.  

The governor added that there are 32 officially permitted swimming areas in Odesa Oblast, including 30 in Odesa, and one each in Chornomorsk and Prymorske.

"Each of them has undergone a comprehensive inspection — the presence of shelters, the absence of mine danger both on land and in water," he said in the Telegram post.

Avatar
Asami Terajima

Reporter

Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering Ukrainian military issues, front-line developments, and politics. She is the co-author of the weekly War Notes newsletter. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment, and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was also featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine.

