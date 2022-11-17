Russian troops fire 18 сruise missiles, 6 drones at Ukraine.

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

The attack happened during the morning air alert on Nov. 17, Yury Ihnat, a spokesman for Ukraine's Air Force, said at a news briefing.

General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov said that, since Nov. 11, Russia had launched 148 missiles and 26 kamikaze drones against Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have destroyed 102 air targets during this period, according to Hromov.