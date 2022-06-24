Russian shelling kills 7 civilians in Donetsk Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 21, 2022 11:26 pm
Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of Donetsk Oblast, also said that 10 people were injured in the region on May 21.
