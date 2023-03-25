Russian media: Gazprom reduces gas export to EU via Ukraine by 15%
March 25, 2023 7:25 pm
According to Russian news agency RBC, Russian state-owned energy monopolist Gazprom reduced gas transit to the European Union through Ukraine by 15% on March 25.
Gazprom recorded a gas transit flow of 42.5 million cubic meters from Russia to the EU through Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast on March 24.
On March 25, the volume fell to 36.2 million cubic meters, according to the report.
Gazprom no longer supplies gas through Yamal-Europe and the Nord Stream pipelines. The Ukrainian route is the last remaining pipeline delivering Russian gas to Central and Western Europe.
