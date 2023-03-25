Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, March 25, 2023

Russian media: Gazprom reduces gas export to EU via Ukraine by 15%

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 7:25 pm
Share

According to Russian news agency RBC, Russian state-owned energy monopolist Gazprom reduced gas transit to the European Union through Ukraine by 15% on March 25.

Gazprom recorded a gas transit flow of 42.5 million cubic meters from Russia to the EU through Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast on March 24. 

On March 25, the volume fell to 36.2 million cubic meters, according to the report. 

Gazprom no longer supplies gas through Yamal-Europe and the Nord Stream pipelines. The Ukrainian route is the last remaining pipeline delivering Russian gas to Central and Western Europe.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK