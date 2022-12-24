Russian forces fire over 220 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Dec. 6
December 7, 2022 3:53 am
Russian forces launched 226 projectiles at seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 6, according to regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. Esman community was targeted four times, Zhyvytskyi said, adding that at least 20 mines exploded in the border villages. A 69-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. Other targeted communities include Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne and Yunakivska.
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.