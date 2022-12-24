Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Russian forces fire over 220 projectiles at Sumy Oblast on Dec. 6

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 7, 2022 3:53 am
Russian forces launched 226 projectiles at seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 6, according to regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi. Esman community was targeted four times, Zhyvytskyi said, adding that at least 20 mines exploded in the border villages. A 69-year-old man sustained shrapnel wounds. Other targeted communities include Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Khotin, Shalyhyne and Yunakivska. 

