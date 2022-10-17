Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 7
September 24, 2022 7:10 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram that overnight on Sept. 24 a Russian rocket was fired at a residential area of the city, causing a fire in a multi-story building. Starukh said all those injured have received medical attention and that emergency workers are at the site of the attack.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.