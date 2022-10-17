Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia kills 1, injures 7 

September 24, 2022 7:10 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported on Telegram that overnight on Sept. 24 a Russian rocket was fired at a residential area of the city, causing a fire in a multi-story building. Starukh said all those injured have received medical attention and that emergency workers are at the site of the attack. 

