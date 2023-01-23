Russian artillery kills civilian, wounds two others in Sumy Oblast.
January 23, 2023 9:32 pm
Russian artillery shelled a residential building in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 23, killing a woman and wounding two other people, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky said on Telegram.
Earlier on the same day, Russian artillery also struck the town of Vorozhba, also in Sumy Oblast, destroying another residential building, this time without casualties.
Russian troops regularly shell the settlements of Sumy Oblast located close to the Ukrainian-Russian border with self-propelled artillery, mortars, and other weapons.
