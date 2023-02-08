Russia threatens 'consequences' if UK gives jets to Ukraine

Belgium Air Force F-16 Solo Display Dream Viper performs during the RAF Cosford Air Show, Wolverhampton, on June 12, 2022. (Photo by Jon Hobley/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

If the U.K. gives Ukraine fighter jets, there will be consequences for Europe and the entire world, the Russian embassy threatened on Feb. 8.

Earlier in the day, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said that no type of military aid was off the table, including combat aircraft, when it comes to military aid to Ukraine. Sunak made the statement at a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to the U.K.

U.K. defense minister Ben Wallace was asked to look into what planes can be sent to Ukraine.

Sunak also said the U.K. would train Ukrainian pilots to operate NATO-standard aircraft, including British-made tech.

Zelensky made a surprise visit to London, where he met with the heads of state, as well as King Charles III, on Feb. 8.

In his speech to the British parliament, Zelensky asked for planes, in order to be able to resist and overcome Russia.

