Russia shells Donetsk Oblast, killing 1, injuring 5

Russian forces shelled Avdiivka and Kostyantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on March 13 with Uragan multiple rocket launchers and artillery, killing one civilian and injuring 5 others, the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office reported.

The prosecutors said that a 46-year-old woman from Avdiivka died, while five more residents of Kostyantynivka - four men and one woman between the ages of 25 and 73 - are receiving medical care for shrapnel-related injuries of varying levels of severity.

Private homes, cars, roads, and other property were also damaged as a result of the attack, according to the prosecutor's office.

On March 12, the National Police of Ukraine reported that Russia launched 48 attacks against cities in Bakhmut, including, including the beseiged Bakhmut, Konstyantynivka, and Avdiivka. Two civilians were killed and four were wounded, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko.