Thursday, March 16, 2023

Police: Russia launches 48 attacks against civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 12, 2023 4:02 pm
The National Police of Ukraine reported on March 12 that Russia had launched 48 attacks against civilians in Donetsk Oblast over the past day. 

The police said 15 cities and towns, including Bakhmut, Konstyantynivka, and Avdiivka, came under attack. 

Russia attacked the region with S-300 missiles, aircraft, Grad and Uragan multiple rocket launchers, artillery, mortars, and tanks, according to the report. 

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said in his daily briefing that two civilians were killed and four were wounded over the past day. 

The fiercest fighting of the war continues to rage near the embattled city of Bakhmut. As Russia slowly makes progress to capture the ruined city, more attacks are being recorded in neighboring settlements, such as Konstyantynivka and Chasiv Yar. 

