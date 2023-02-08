Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Wednesday, February 8, 2023

Reuters: Zelensky likely to attend EU summit in Brussels on Feb. 9.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 8, 2023 4:11 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky will likely attend an EU summit on Feb. 9 in Brussels, Reuters reported

Zelensky has been invited but his plans to visit Brussels have not been announced officially yet. 

If confirmed, this will be Zelensky’s third foreign visit since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. 

On Feb. 8, Zelensky arrived in London and met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. 

Earlier this week, rumors of Zelensky's visit to Brussels circulated across European publications, starting with Italy's La Stampa.

The European Parliament has been accused of putting Zelensky in danger after details of a planned appearance at a summit in Brussels were leaked, according to the Telegraph

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

