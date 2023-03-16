Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Reuters: US works toward tougher restrictions on banks with ties to Russia

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 15, 2023 3:00 am
Share

Washington is working to push harsher restrictions on banks with ties to Russia and crack down on those evading current rules, the U.S. State Department’s Sanctions Coordination Office head James O’Brien told Reuters.

“We have immobilized about 80% of the assets in the Russian banking sector,” O’Brien said. “We are looking at additional banks and financial institutions to see how Russia deals with the outside world. It is very possible that there will be more action.”

After Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the West blocked several Russian banks’ access to the global SWIFT payments system.

On Feb. 14, it was announced that an EU working group led by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be exploring the possibility of using frozen Russian assets to aid in post-war Ukraine’s reconstruction efforts.

On Jan. 26, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed sources, that the EU has the “legal authority” to use at least 33.8 billion euros of frozen assets of Russia’s central bank for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The EU Council Legal Service said such a plan is “legally feasible, as long as the assets aren’t expropriated and certain conditions are met," according to Bloomberg. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK