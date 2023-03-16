Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

EU working group to explore using frozen Russian assets for reconstruction of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 14, 2023 10:27 pm
Share

An EU working group led by the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union will be exploring the possibility of utilizing frozen Russian assets to aid in post-war Ukraine's reconstruction efforts.

"In principle, it is clear-cut: Russia must pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine. At the same time, this poses difficult questions," said Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson on Feb. 14. 

Kristersson added that this must be carried out in accordance with EU and international law, for which there is currently no direct model.

The working group aims to locate and evaluate the total value of Russian state-owned assets. They will conduct comprehensive legal, financial, economic, and political analyses to explore the potential use of frozen Russian assets.

In early December 2022, the World Bank Vice President for Europe and Central Asia Anna Bjerde told Austrain newspaper Die Presse the cost of repairing Ukraine's damaged infrastructure could cost upwards of 500 to 600 billion euros.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK