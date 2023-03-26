Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, March 26, 2023

Reuters: Pentagon sees no indication Russia plans to use nuclear weapons

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 26, 2023 6:58 am
Share

The U.S. Department of Defense said on March 25 that there are no indications that Russia is preparing to use nuclear weapons after the Kremlin announced they plan to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus.

“We have seen reports of Russia’s announcement and will continue to monitor this situation,” reads the statement the Department of Defense’s press office published by Reuters

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture nor any indications Russia is preparing to use a nuclear weapon. We remain committed to the collective defense of the NATO alliance.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened on March 25 that his country intends to place tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus for training, the latest in Moscow's series of nuclear threats against Ukraine and the West. 

Putin claimed the decision was made due to the U.K. Defense Ministry's recent decision to supply Ukraine with ammunition containing depleted uranium.  


The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Take part in something bigger
Imagining what it will be like after Ukraine wins keeps me going: partnering with Ukrainian businesses and scientists, organizing investment events and hosting our international colleagues in Kyiv. But our fight is far from over. Join our ranks.
Daryna Shevchenko, chief executive officer
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK