Thursday, January 19, 2023

Reuters: Denmark to send Ceasar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 19, 2023 8:20 pm
Denmark will donate 19 French-made Caesar 155mm self-propelled howitzer artillery systems to Ukraine upon request of the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky, Reuters reported on Jan. 19.

Danish officials greenlighted the supply after a lengthy debate on whether the country could donate much-needed artillery to Ukraine at the expense of its own armament.

“We have been in continuous contact with the Ukrainians about the Caesar artillery in particular and I am happy that we have now received broad support from the Danish parliament to donate it to Ukraine’s freedom struggle,” Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen said in a statement.

Ukraine has already received 24 Caesar howitzers from France, which Ukraine has operated since late spring 2022.

Denmark was one of nine European countries to sign the Tallinn Pledge on Jan. 19, a commitment to empower Ukraine with the offensive potential it needs to liberate all Ukrainian territory currently occupied by Russia.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

