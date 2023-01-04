Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Reuters: Biden confirms US considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 4, 2023 11:05 pm
According to Reuters, U.S. President Joe Biden answered positively to reporters on Jan. 4 when asked if the option of sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine was on the table.

The U.S. government is weighing sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Dec. 30.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, said that Bradleys would provide “a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank.”

Earlier on Jan. 4, U.S. National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said that Washington would soon announce a new aid package for Ukraine. According to Kirby, the new help could include additional HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the supply of which was a game changer in Ukraine's fight against the Russian aggression. 

