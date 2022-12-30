Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, December 30, 2022

Bloomberg: US considers sending Bradley fighting vehicles to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 30, 2022 4:24 am
Share

The U.S. government is weighing sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine as part of a further package of military support, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. A final decision hasn’t yet been made. When the vehicles would be operational is also unclear, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue.

Mark Cancian, a former White House defense budget analyst, said that Bradleys would provide "a major increase in ground combat capability because it is, in effect, a light tank.”  Cancian added that crews and maintainers would need to be trained on operating the vehicles. 

“Unlike the previously provided M113s, the Bradley is heavily armed with a powerful 25mm gun and TOW anti-tank missiles. The United States has many Bradleys, though some are older and need upgrades, so inventory is not a problem," Cancian, who’s now with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told journalists. the end.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK