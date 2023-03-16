Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Prosecutor General’s Office: Russia has killed at least 464 children, injured 934 since Feb. 24

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 11, 2023 12:30 pm
Prosecutor General’s Office reported on March 11 that Russia’s attacks across Ukraine have killed at least 464 children and wounded 934 more since Feb. 24.

Also, 367 children are considered missing, the Prosecutor General’s Office reported, citing National Police. 

The number of casualties is expected to be higher as the current count does not include data from Russian-occupied territories or where hostilities are ongoing. 

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, the highest number of casualties was documented in Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts. 

The Prosecutor General’s Office also reported that nearly 16,226 Ukrainian children had been forcibly deported to Russia. 

In February, Reintegration Ministry said that Ukraine had returned two children illegally taken to Russia. 

According to the ministry, the 13-year-old and 15-year-old girls and their mother were forcibly deported from the eastern Luhansk Oblast to Russia’s Ryazan region. In Russia, the mother died, and the children ended up in an orphanage.

Thousands of children from Ukraine’s Russia-occupied territories are thought to have been subjected to forced deportation to Russia. Ukraine was able to return only 307 children, according to Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

