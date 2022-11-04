Polish minister: 650,000 Ukrainians employed in Poland

As of Nov. 3, about 650,000 citizens of Ukraine have found a job through the simplified procedure, Gazeta Prawna reports, citing Polish Minister of Family, Labor and Social Policy Marlena Malag. “This is very good news,” said Malag, adding that the Polish labor market needs a workforce.

About 3.2 million Ukrainians remain in Poland, including more than 1.4 million refugees registered for Temporary Protection or other protection schemes, according to the Union of Polish Metropolises and the U.N. Refugee Agency.

On Nov. 3, NL Times reported that 83% of the total amount of Ukrainian working-age refugees found a job in the Netherlands.

