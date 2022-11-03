Over 80% of Ukrainian refugees in Netherlands find jobs

Benefits agency UWV has received 46,000 reports from Dutch employers about hiring Ukrainian refugees. This means that 83% of the total amount of Ukrainian working-age refugees have found a job in the Netherlands, NL Times reports.

Most of the Ukrainians in the country work in the hospitality industry in Amsterdam and The Hague, according to the UWV.

The fast integration of Ukrainians into the Dutch labor market can be explained by their special refugee status as they don't have to go through the asylum process and wait for permits to start working, unlike people from Afghanistan or Syria, reads the report.