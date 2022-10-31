Police: Russia's morning missile strikes injure 13

Thirteen people have been reported wounded as of 11:30 a.m. after Russia attacked Ukraine with at least 50 missiles on the morning of Oct. 31, according to Ukraine's National Police.

The police keep receiving reports to "establish the damages and record the crimes that were committed today on the territory of our country," said Police Chief Ihor Klymenko.

On Oct. 31, Russian missiles and drones hit 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 buildings, most of which are part of Ukraine's energy system, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Russia has launched a mass attack on Ukraine's energy system during Monday rush hour for the third time in the past month.

