PM Shmyhal: Russia damages 18 critical, civilian infrastructure sites
October 31, 2022 2:21 pm
On Oct. 31, Russian missiles and drones hit 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 buildings, most of which are part of Ukraine's energy system, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.
"Russian terrorists have again massively attacked Ukraine," Shmyhal said. "They are not targeting military bases but critical and civilian infrastructure sites."
Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off from electricity, he added.
