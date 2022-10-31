Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerMonday, October 31, 2022

PM Shmyhal: Russia damages 18 critical, civilian infrastructure sites

October 31, 2022 2:21 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

On Oct. 31, Russian missiles and drones hit 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 buildings, most of which are part of Ukraine's energy system, said Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Russian terrorists have again massively attacked Ukraine," Shmyhal said. "They are not targeting military bases but critical and civilian infrastructure sites."

Hundreds of settlements in seven regions of Ukraine were cut off from electricity, he added.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok