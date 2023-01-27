Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Friday, January 27, 2023

PM: Russia’s Jan. 26 mass missile attack hit 5 high-voltage substations

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 8:58 pm
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the Russian mass missile attack on Jan. 26 had damaged five high-voltage substations.

Missiles hit energy facilities in central, southern, and southwestern regions, Shmyhal said during a governmental meeting.

Russia has been launching coordinated large-scale missile strikes, targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine, since Oct. 10. Firing dozens of missiles at a time, Russia conducted more than 10 such attacks as of late January. 

The campaign killed dozens of civilians and damaged Ukraine's energy system, leading to electricity, water, and heating outages.

Russia fired 55 missiles in its latest massive attack against Ukraine on Jan. 26, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine's air defense downed 47.

Russia may be capable of launching repeated massive missile strikes against Ukraine for up to nine months, Estonia’s Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 27. 

Moscow admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

