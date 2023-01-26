Commander: Ukraine downs 47 out of 55 Russian missiles on Jan. 26

Ukrainian air defense shot down 47 out of 55 missiles Russia had launched on the country on Jan. 26, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. He said that 20 missiles had been destroyed over Kyiv.

Russia attacked Ukraine with Kh-101, Kh-555, Kh-47 Kinzhal, Kalibr, and Kh-59 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, Zaluzhnyi reported on Telegram. Except for the downed rockets, three of the four Kh-59 guided air missiles did not reach their targets, he added.

Russian troops used Tu-95, Su-35, and MiG-31K aircraft for the missile strike, reads the report.

"Russia's goal remains the same – psychological pressure on Ukrainians and the destruction of critical infrastructure," the commander-in-chief added.

Energy facilities in Odesa and Kyiv oblasts and an unidentified site in Vinnytsia Oblast were hit in another mass missile strike on Ukraine on Jan. 26.

One person was killed and two wounded by the fragments of a Russian missile targeting Kyiv and downed by air defense in the capital's southern Holosiivsky District, according to Kyiv City Military Administration.