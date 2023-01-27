Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Friday, January 27, 2023

Estonia’s Intelligence: Russia may be capable of up to 9 months of massive missile strikes against Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 27, 2023 6:30 pm
Share

Russia may be capable of launching repeated massive missile strikes against Ukraine for up to nine months ahead, Estonia’s Intelligence Chief Margo Grosberg said on Jan. 27, as quoted by Estonian public broadcaster ERR.

According to Grosberg, Russia still has 830-1,250 high-precision missiles left from its stock of 2,500 before the full-scale invasion. In addition to that, Russia continued to produce missiles throughout the invasion, despite the international sanctions banning the exports of tech components needed for production.

Grosberg said that in the Estonian Intelligence's most optimistic estimates, Russia would be able to continue to massively attack Ukraine with missiles for 3-4 more months. In the most pessimistic estimates, repeated attacks can continue for 6-9 months.

Russia has been launching coordinated large-scale missile strikes, targeting critical infrastructure in Ukraine, since Oct. 10. Firing dozens of missiles at a time, Russia conducted more than 10 such attacks as of late January. The campaign killed dozens of civilians and severely damaged Ukraine's energy system leading to electricity, water, and heating outages.

In its latest massive attack against Ukraine on Jan. 26, Russia fired 55 missiles from various aircraft and ships stationed on the Black Sea, according to Valerii Zaluzhnyi, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces. Ukraine's air defense shot down 47 of them, Zaluzhnyi reported.

Russia admitted that Ukraine's energy infrastructure is among its primary targets. According to the Geneva Conventions, targeting vital public infrastructure constitutes a war crime.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We are so close
We have less than 300 members left to reach our goal of having 10,000 members. It would help us stay an independent, reader-funded news outlet in 2023.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK